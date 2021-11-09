Shares in Roblox Corp. surged after the online-entertainment company reported third-quarter earnings and disclosed metrics for the current quarter, during which it experienced a significant outage.

Roblox on Monday said revenue more than doubled to $509.3 million and bookings, which includes deferred revenue, rose 28% to $637.8 million for the quarter ended in September. Under some accounting rules, revenue from games with online components, such as spending on virtual weapons, is deferred for however long companies think players will use those items—typically six to nine months.

Analysts polled by FactSet were expecting bookings of $636.5 million. Roblox widened its loss to $74 million, up from $48.6 million a year earlier, due to increased spending on efforts to grow its business during the quarter. Analysts had been expecting a loss of $86.2 million.

The company’s shares shot up more than 25% in after-hours trading.

Roblox doesn’t issue quarterly guidance, which Jefferies analyst Andrew Uerkwitz said is likely why third-quarter earnings and figures the company shared for September and October were better than what he and his Wall Street peers expected.

“Investors use third-party data to determine bookings," Mr. Uerkwitz said. “These data sets appear to be too negative."

Roblox operates a free online platform with millions of games and other entertainment experiences all made by its own users. The company is among those that benefited greatly from the pandemic’s social-distancing restrictions. Before Monday’s earnings, shares were up more than 30% since it went public on the New York Stock Exchange in March via a direct listing.

Since Roblox appeals mainly to preteens and teens, analysts were expecting a drop-off in usage once school came back in session, regardless of the rollout of Covid-19 vaccines. The company has been working to attract older users and retain existing ones.

Last month, Roblox went dark for approximately 70 hours over Halloween weekend due to technical problems the company struggled to sort out. Roblox said the incident cost it about $25 million in bookings, plus $6.8 million in payouts to developers based on what they were estimated to have lost.

Roblox said average daily users in October dropped slightly to 47.1 million from 47.3 million in the third quarter. The company estimates bookings for the month were between $189 million and $192 million.

Fixing the problem that led to the outage “took longer than we would’ve wanted obviously," Roblox’s Chief Executive David Baszucki said.

“This isn’t acceptable to us."

Roblox has said it will soon issue a detailed public report on the cause of the blackout and steps it is taking to avoid a repeat of the incident.

During the quarter, two new brand experiences were launched on its platform by sneaker company Van Doren Rubber Co., better known as Vans, and Netflix Inc. “We have a lot of inbound interest" from other brands to create their own experiences on Roblox, Mr. Baszucki said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text

