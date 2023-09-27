Robust box office collections for Jawan, Gadar 2, Jailer, others to drive PVR Inox growth in Q2, says Kotak Equities
In August, PVR Inox reported footfalls of 1.9 crore with Gross Box Office Collections (GBOC) of around ₹532 crore. This was the highest ever monthly footfall and GBOC figure for the cinema chain.
PVR Inox share price has come into limelight after the back-to-back movie hits that drove robust box office collections in India during the ongoing quarter. PVR Inox shares made a remarkable recovery and gained over 22% in the last three months.
