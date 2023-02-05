Robust cigarettes volume growth in Q3 makes brokerages optimistic on ITC share price; to pay 600% dividend
- On segment-wise performance, the company's FMCG-cigarettes revenue grew 16.72% YoY to ₹7,288 crore, while FMCG-others revenue stood at ₹4,841 crore. ITC's hotel business revenue climbed by 50.48% YoY.
FMCG player ITC posted a 21% YoY rise in net profit to ₹5,031.01 crore for the quarter ending December 31, 2022 (Q3FY23) period. While revenue soared by 2.3% YoY to ₹16,225.1 crore in the quarter. Investors will react to the Q3 numbers of ITC during this week's trading session. Robust cigarettes volume growth in Q3 has made brokerages optimistic about ITC share price.
