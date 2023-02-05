According to ICICI Direct's post Q3 note on ITC, the company's share price has given a return of 40% in the last five years (from ₹271 in February 2018 to ₹381 in February 2023)." Brokerage said, "We raise our cigarette volumes growth estimate from 13% to 17% for FY23E considering market share gains from illicit cigarettes as well as strong growth in ₹10/stick price point."

