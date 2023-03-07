Robust economic data releases ease fears of a global recession2 min read . Updated: 07 Mar 2023, 03:09 PM IST
- A combination of easing inflation and sustained economic growth would prevent the global economy from entering a recession, said Hareesh V of Geojit Financial Services
The recent hawkish comments from the US Federal Reserve and the upbeat economic data release have raised expectations of more interest rate hikes from the US central bank this year. The Fed officials recently signalled that the US central bank is inclined toward more rate hikes until they reign back inflation to desired levels.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×