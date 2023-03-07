Robust economic data releases ease fears of a global recession

The Fed’s rate hikes have helped to bring inflation down significantly from a summer peak, but it is still far away from the central bank’s target levels. The annual inflation rate in the US is 6.41 percent in January compared to 6.45 percent in December and 7.48 percent in the previous year. The long-term average of US inflation has stood at 3.28 percent.

