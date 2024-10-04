Three companies winning the profitability game hands down

Page Industries

Founded in 1995, Page Industries Ltd has become a leading name in the Indian apparel market, renowned for its exclusive licensing partnership with Jockey International. As the sole licensee for Jockey in India and neighbouring countries, Page Industries has built a robust product portfolio spanning innerwear, athleisure, and accessories for both men and women. Its products are distributed through a vast network of over 110,000 outlets across 2,750+ cities and towns in India.