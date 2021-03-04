Subscribe
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Rocket stock is the new meme trade. move over, GameStop

Rocket stock is the new meme trade. move over, GameStop

FILE PHOTO: REUTERS
4 min read . 01:48 PM IST Orla Mccaffrey, The Wall Street Journal

  • Rocket, the parent of Quicken Loans, has surged 28% this week

The individual investors that powered GameStop Corp.’s meteoric rise have a new target: Rocket Cos., the parent company of Quicken Loans.

Shares of the mortgage lender surged 28% since the end of last week. Nearly 377 million shares traded hands on Tuesday alone, more than a 10-fold increase from the previous day. After surging 71% on Tuesday, the stock lost some steam on Wednesday, falling 33%, or $13.59, to $28.01.

