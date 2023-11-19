Rocking Deals IPO: Here’s all you need to know about price band, issue date, GMP and other details
Rocking Deals Circular Economy initial public offering (IPO) will open for bidding on November 22 and will close on November 24. The B2B re-commerce company announced the price band for its IPO at ₹136 - ₹140, with a face value of ₹10 per share and market lot of 1000 shares.
