Rocking Deals IPO: Here’s all you need to know about price band, issue date, GMP and other details

Rocking Deals Circular Economy initial public offering (IPO) will open for bidding on November 22 and will close on November 24. The B2B re-commerce company announced the price band for its IPO at ₹136 - ₹140, with a face value of ₹10 per share and market lot of 1000 shares.

Specializing in bulk trading of surplus inventory, open-boxed items, re-commerce products, and refurbished goods, the company aims to raise ₹21 crore through the IPO. This fundraising effort exclusively involves a fresh issue of shares.

The minimum lot size for an application is 1000 Shares. The minimum amount of investment required by retail investors is ₹140,000. The minimum lot size investment for HNI is 2 lots (2,000 shares) amounting to ₹280,000.

Rocking deals Circular Economy Ltd, established in 2005, is a leading player in the B2B re-commerce sector. The company specializes in bulk trading of excess inventory, open-boxed items, re-commerce products, and refurbished goods, as elaborated in the following section.

The shares of Rocking Deals will be listed on the NSE Emerge. The IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares of up to 15 lakh equity shares with a face value ₹10 each through the book-building process.

"We are delighted to reach yet another milestone and get closer to our mission of becoming a publicly listed company," RDCEL Promoter and Managing Director Aman Preet said.

Rocking Deals Circular Economy IPO details Issue Date: The IPO will open for subscription on November 22 and will close on November 24.

Share Price: The price band of the IPO is fixed at ₹136 - ₹140, with a market lot of 1000 shares.

Issue Size: The company aims to raise over ₹21 crore through the IPO.

Utilization of Net Proceeds: Proceeds from the issue will be utilised towards working capital requirement, brand positioning, marketing, advertising, and general corporate purpose.

Book Running Managers: Corporate Capital Ventures Pvt Ltd is the book-running lead manager of the IPO.

Listing On: The shares of Rocking Deals will be listed on the NSE Emerge.

GMP: The shares of Rocking Deals in grey market premium (GMP) is available at 0%, which means the shares of the IPO is available at the same price as the issue price i.e ₹140 per share.

