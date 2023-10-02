Rocky rupee drives NSE volumes to record high
The average daily turnover of currency futures and options contracts traded on the NSE hit ₹1.59 trillion in the first half of the fiscal year, up 22.3% from a year ago
Currency derivative volumes on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) rose to a record high in the first half of the current financial year as a volatile rupee increased trader interest.
