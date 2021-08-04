Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Rolex Rings IPO allotment date today. Here's how to check application status

Rolex Rings IPO allotment date today. Here's how to check application status

Rolex Rings IPO allotment status: Bidders can check their applicatio status by logging in at the direct Link Intime link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html. Link Photo: Courtesy company website
2 min read . 07:00 AM IST Livemint, Edited By Asit Manohar

  • Rolex Rings IPO allotment date: Bidders can check their application status online by logging in at the official BSE website — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Rolex Rings IPO allotment date: After getting subscribed over 130 times of its offer, the Rolex Rings IPO (Initial Public Offering) is expected to finalise share allotment today. So, those who bid for the public issue must be waiting anxiously for share allotment as grey market is highly bullish about the forging company's IPO. Rolex Rings IPO GMP today is 435, which is around 50 per cent of the Rolex Rings issue price of 880 to 900. So, those who have bid for the issue are advised to check their Rolex Rings IPO status online once the share allotment is finalised. Bidders can check their application status online by logging in at the official BSE website — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at the direct Link Intime link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html. Link Intime is official registrar of the Rolex Rings IPO.

Rolex Rings IPO allotment status check at BSE

Rolex Rings IPO allotment status check at BSE

To check one's application status online at the BSE website, bidders are advised to login at the direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx. After logging in, they need to follow some simple steps to know their share allotment status.

Here is step by step guide:

1] Login at the direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;

2] Enter Rolex Rings IPO name in the issue name;

3] Enter your Rolex Rings IPO application number;

4] Enter PAN details;

5] Click at 'I'm not a robot'; and

6] Click at 'Submit' button.

Your Rolex Rings IPO application status will become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.

Rolex Rings IPO allotment status check at Link Intime

Rolex Rings IPO applicants who want to check their application status online via Link Intime website, they are advised to login at direct link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html and follow the step by step guide given below:

1] Login at the direct Link Intime India web link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html (due to sudden rise in traffic on the website, the site may not get opened. Bidders are advised to login after some time if they fail to login in first attempt);

2] Select IPO name Rolex Rings;

3] Enter PAN number, application number or DP ID;

4] Click on the 'Search' button.

Your Rolex Rings share allotment status will become available on your computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.

