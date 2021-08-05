Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Rolex Rings IPO: What GMP is signaling about the public issue

Rolex Rings IPO: What GMP is signaling about the public issue

Premium
Rolex Rings IPO: Rolex Rings share price in grey market today is 1380 per equity share. Photo: Courtesy company website
2 min read . 07:38 AM IST Livemint, Edited By Asit Manohar

  • Rolex Rings IPO GMP today is 480, which is 30 up from its Wednesday premium of 450, say market observers

Rolex Rings IPO: 731 crore public issue got subscribed more than 130 times of the offer and now all eye are set on the finalisation of share allotment process. However, those who bid for the initial offer are keeping an eye on the grey market premium (GMP) of the IPO as well. As per the market observers, Rolex Rings IPO GMP today is 480 — 30 up from its Wednesday grey market premium. Observers said that after the closure of an IPO, some dip in the grey market premium is expected, but Rolex Rings IPO GMP has not lost much that reflects strong listing of the company shares at Indian bourses.

Rolex Rings IPO: 731 crore public issue got subscribed more than 130 times of the offer and now all eye are set on the finalisation of share allotment process. However, those who bid for the initial offer are keeping an eye on the grey market premium (GMP) of the IPO as well. As per the market observers, Rolex Rings IPO GMP today is 480 — 30 up from its Wednesday grey market premium. Observers said that after the closure of an IPO, some dip in the grey market premium is expected, but Rolex Rings IPO GMP has not lost much that reflects strong listing of the company shares at Indian bourses.

Rolex Rings share price in grey market today

Rolex Rings share price in grey market today

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Rolex Rings IPO GMP today is 480, which is 30 higher from its Wednesday premium of 450. This means, grey market is expecting Rolex Rings share listing at the price of 1380 ( 900 + 480) — around 53 per cent higher from the issue price of 880 to 900 per equity share. So, Rolex Rings share price in grey market today is 1380 per equity share.

What this GMP mean

According to the market observers, after closure of the bidding, Rolex Rings IPO GMP came down from its high range of 525-550 to 420 and once again it is peaking up once the share allotment process begun. Since, listing is linked to the market mood too, this loss in Rolex Rings IPO GMP should be seen with this specs too as market was under pressure at that time. They went on to add that Rolex Rings GMP range of 420 to 480 post-closure of bidding reflects that the least premium that one can expect from this IPO would be in this range.

However, if we go by the stock market experts, they are also bullish on Rolex Ring share listing as they found its financials promising.

Saurabh Joshi, Research Analyst at Marwadi Shares and Finance said, "Considering the FY-21 adjusted EPS (Earnings Per Share) of 31.93 on a post-issue basis, the company is going to list at a P/E of 28.19 with a market cap of 2,451 crore, while its peers namely Ramkrishna Forgings and MM Forgings are trading at a P/E of 123.30 and 37.14 respectively." Saurabh Joshi went on to add that the company is one of the leading forging manufacturers with a geographically diversified revenue base and it is available at reasonable valuation as compared to its peers.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

What does turnover ratio say about mutual funds?

Premium

How the pandemic pushed more kids into child labour

Premium

Jhunjhunwala's airline plan is unique, but there’s a problem

Premium

Why India’s unicorns are turning venture capital investors

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!