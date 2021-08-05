Rolex Rings IPO: What GMP is signaling about the public issue

According to the market observers, after closure of the bidding, Rolex Rings IPO GMP came down from its high range of ₹525-550 to ₹420 and once again it is peaking up once the share allotment process begun. Since, listing is linked to the market mood too, this loss in Rolex Rings IPO GMP should be seen with this specs too as market was under pressure at that time. They went on to add that Rolex Rings GMP range of ₹420 to 480 post-closure of bidding reflects that the least premium that one can expect from this IPO would be in this range.