Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Rolex Rings IPO: What GMP is signaling ahead of listing of shares

Rolex Rings IPO: What GMP is signaling ahead of listing of shares

Premium
Rolex Rings IPO: Expected listing gain by the grey market from Rolex Rings IPO is around 40 to 50 per cent, say market observers. Photo: Courtesy Rolex Rings website
1 min read . 10:50 AM IST Livemint, Edited By Asit Manohar

  • Roles Rings IPO grey market premium today is 420 per equity share

Rolex Rings IPO: After the share allotment finalisation, all eyes are now set on Rolex Rings share listing on Monday i.e. 9th August 2021. The public issue got subscribed 130.44 times and market observers are expecting strong listing of the auto component company. In fact, grey market is also indicating about strong listing of the Rolex Rings shares as it has consistently maintained grey market premium above 400 since it became available for subscription. Market observers said that Rolex Rings IPO GMP today is 420 and they went on to add that Rolex Rings IPO grey market premium has been oscillating around 400 to 450 after the closure of its bidding. They said that grey market is also expecting around 40 per cent return for the lucky bidders who got shares during allotment.

Rolex Rings IPO: After the share allotment finalisation, all eyes are now set on Rolex Rings share listing on Monday i.e. 9th August 2021. The public issue got subscribed 130.44 times and market observers are expecting strong listing of the auto component company. In fact, grey market is also indicating about strong listing of the Rolex Rings shares as it has consistently maintained grey market premium above 400 since it became available for subscription. Market observers said that Rolex Rings IPO GMP today is 420 and they went on to add that Rolex Rings IPO grey market premium has been oscillating around 400 to 450 after the closure of its bidding. They said that grey market is also expecting around 40 per cent return for the lucky bidders who got shares during allotment.

Rolex Rings share price in grey market

Rolex Rings share price in grey market

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Rolex Rings shares are available at 420 premium today in the grey market. This means, Roles Rings IPO grey market premium today is 420 and the expected listing of the auto component company's shares at the Indian bourses is around 1320 ( 900 + 420). Market observers maintained that during subscription period, Rolex Rings IPO GMP continuously oscillated around 525 to 550 but after the closure of the public issue, it has consistently remained above 400. They said that such a consistent performance of the Rolex Rings IPO in the grey market signals strong listing of the company shares.

What this GMP means for Rolex Rings IPO

According to market observers, grey market premium means short-term sentiment in regard to the concerned public issue. It simply taken as the listing gain that one can expect at that time. But, it's completely unofficial but people look at it as an immediate market indicator in regard to the IPO. As Rolex Rings has been oscillating in the range of 400 to 450, one can make a conclusion that grey market is expecting Rolex Rings share listing at around 1300 ( 900 + 400) to 1350 ( 900 + 450). Means expected listing gain by the grey market from Rolex Rings IPO is around 40 to 50 per cent.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Adverse SC ruling sends Future back to the drawing boards

Premium

After Gandhi, Kalam and King, time for Governor Das to ...

Premium

What’s the ideal asset mix in retirement? Is it 70/30? 60/40?

Premium

India’s scooter EV revolution: Top 3 companies in the race

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!