Rolex Rings IPO: What GMP signaling on last date of subscription

The market observers said that Rolex Rings IPO grey market price has been rising since its subscription got opened on 28th July 2021. They said that in the last three days, Rolex Rings IPO grey market premium has jumped from ₹450 levels to ₹555 that means market is expecting listing gains from the IPO to the tune of near 50 to 60 per cent. They went on to add that today is the last date of bidding for Rolex Rings IPO and those who were in wait and watch, may come forward to bid for the IPO as the stock has remained strong in the grey market on first two days of bidding.

