Rolex Rings IPO: What GMP signaling on subscription opening date

As Rolex Rings IPO price band is ₹880 to ₹900, ₹450 Rolex Rings IPO GMP today means market is expecting 50 per cent listing gain from this public issue at a time when its subscription is opening for bidders. The market observers said that Rolex Rings IPO grey market premium has been rising for the last three days and it has maintained premium of over ₹400 in the grey market. This steady GMP of Rolex Rings IPO means the market is expecting Rolex Rings IPO listing at least around ₹1300 ( ₹900 + ₹400). They said it may attract some of the bidders who look at the GMP of a public issue before going into the financials of the company.