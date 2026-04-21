Rolex Rings shares gain 17% as board to consider buyback proposal on THIS date

Shares of Rolex Rings, one of the leading manufacturers of forged and machined components, surged 17% in Tuesday’s intraday trade, 21 April, to ₹163.24 apiece after the company announced that its board will consider a proposal for buyback of fully paid-up equity shares.

In a press release on Monday, the company said a meeting of the board of directors is scheduled for Thursday, April 23, 2026, to consider a proposal of buyback.

“The Board of Directors of Rolex Rings Ltd will consider a proposal for the buyback of fully paid-up equity shares at its meeting scheduled for Thursday, April 23, 2026, in accordance with SEBI (Buy-Back of Securities) Regulations, 2018, as amended,” the company said in a regulatory filing.

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In October last year, the company split its shares from a face value of ₹10 to ₹1. The stock has been trading on an ex-split basis since October 17, 2025.

Rolex Rings share price trend The stock staged a strong recovery in April after witnessing a sharp sell-off in March. At current levels, the shares have surged about 46% so far this month, recouping the 17.5% decline seen in the previous month.

If the stock closes April around current levels, it would mark its biggest monthly gain since listing. Despite the sharp rebound, the stock still trades at a steep 41.4% discount to its record high of ₹278, touched in September 2024.

Between October 2024 and November 2025, the stock witnessed significant declines, closing most months in the red and cumulatively falling around 60%. The prolonged weakness was largely due to pressure on the company’s sales amid US tariff concerns. The US is a key market, contributing about 25% to the company’s revenue.

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The company reported a 10% sequential decline in exports to the US in Q3 compared to Q2 but expects export momentum to normalize from Q1FY27.

In its December quarter earnings, the company highlighted growth visibility in the auto components segment, supported by a strong order book from Europe, and said it added a couple of new customers in Q3FY26.

The company reported a 6% year-on-year increase in revenue to ₹275 crore in Q3, while net profit jumped 136.6% YoY to ₹48 crore, aided by a low base. On a sequential basis, profit rose 8%.

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