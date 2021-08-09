MUMBAI: Shares of Rolex Rings Ltd opened 38.77% higher on debut on Monday after its initial public offering was subscribed over 130 times last week.

The stock opened at ₹1,249 and touched a high of ₹1,264.95 and a low of ₹1,240. At 10.05 am, the scrip was trading at ₹1,252.75 on the BSE, up 39.19% from its issue price of ₹900 a share.

Analysts say considering the FY-21 adjusted EPS of ₹31.93 on a post-issue basis, the company will likely list at a P/E of 28.19 while peers Ramkrishna Forgings and MM Forgings trade at a P/E of 123.30 and 37.14, respectively.

"The company is one of the leading forging manufacturers with a geographically diversified revenue base and is available at reasonable valuation as compared to its peers. However, the client concentration risk and CDR debt restructuring in the past keeps us cautious at the same time from a longer-term perspective", said brokerage firm Marwadi Shares and Finance.

The price band for its initial public offering was fixed at ₹880-900 a share and the issue opened on 28 July and closed on 30 July.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of ₹56 crore and an offer for sale of ₹750 crore by Rivendell PLC. Rivendell PE LLC (formerly known as NSR-PE Mauritius LLC), currently holds a 41.01% stake in the company.

Equirus Capital, IDBI Capital, and JM Financial are the book lead managers for this issue.

The company will utilize the net proceeds from the fresh issue for funding long-term working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

As of March 2021, its net debt was at ₹244.88 crore. The company posted a profit of ₹86.96 crore against ₹52.94 crore a year ago. Its revenue from operations stood at ₹616.33 crore versus ₹675.33 crore last year.

Based at Rajkot in Gujarat, Rolex Rings is among the leading manufacturers of forged and machined components in the country.

The company has 22 forging lines with a combined installed capacity of 1,44,750 MTPA, machining facilities consisting of 528 spindles with a combined installed capacity of 69 million parts per annum and other machinery including heat treatment furnaces, cold rolling machines and other infrastructure.

It operates windmills with an installed capacity of 8.75 MW. It is in the process of expanding the capacity of its solar projects by an installed capacity of 16 MW and has already placed purchase orders for equipment with installed capacity of 7.35 MW.

The company believes that the proposed expansion will help reduce its carbon footprint and expand profit margins.

