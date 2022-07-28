Zomato share price has tumbled from ₹53.65 to ₹43.95 apiece levels, logging more than 18 per cent loss after the end of one year lock-in post listing. The food chain platform company's stock had a one year overhang of near 78 per cent of its total paid up capital that is now available for sale from Monday this week. Promoters, founders, employees and other shareholders who constitute this 78 per cent stake of the company are now allowed to exist and a good number of shareholders have offloaded their stake in the company as well.

Like Zomato shares, one year lock-in of some other stocks is also ending in next one month. Here we list out 5 stocks whose one year lock-in is going to end soon:

1] Tatva Chintan Pharma: One year lock-in for this multibagger IPO is going to end next week. This pharma stock had listed on Indian bourses on 29th July 2021 at a premium of near 95 per cent. In near one year of its listing, Tatva Chintan share price has made 52-week high of ₹2,977.80 apiece on NSE while it made 52-week low of ₹2001 per share in this period. As the stock is still trading at more than 100 per cent premium of its offered price of ₹1083 per equity share, heavy sell-off may trigger in the stock when its one year lock-in for near 79 per cent paid up capital of the stock ends next week.

2] Rolex Rings: Shares of the forging company listed on Indian bourses on 9th August 2021 at a premium of near 39 per cent. In near one year time of its listing, Rolex Rings share price has made its 52-week high of ₹1,897.35 per share whereas it made 52-week low of ₹994.80 per share on NSE. One year overhang in Rolex Rings stands at around 71 per cent of total paid up capital of the company. Its one year lock-in for founders,, promoters, employees and others is going to end next week. The stock may witness heavy sell-off as it is quoting around 98 per cent higher from its offer price of ₹900 per equity share.

3] Windlas Biotech: Shares of this pharmaceutical formulations contract developer company listed on Indian bourses on 17th July 2021 at a discount of near ₹21 per share against its offered price of ₹460 per equity share. In this near one year of its listing, Windlas Biotech shares have been trading below its offer price of ₹460 per share levels making 52-week high of ₹452 and 52-week low of ₹203.25 per share on NSE. One year overhang in the stock is around 60 per cent of total paid up capital of the company and it is currently trading at ₹215 apiece levels. So, Windlas Biotech share price may witness sell-off after the end of one year lock-in as we witnessed in Zomato.

4] CarTrade Tech: Shares of this multi-channel auto platform provider company got listed on Indian bourses on 20th August 2021 at ₹18 per share discount against its offer price of ₹1618 apiece. In this near one year of listing, CarTrade shares have failed to give any profit to its allottees as it has made 52-week high of ₹1618 whereas it made 52-week low of ₹460. Currently, CarTrade stocks are trading at ₹673, which is much below its offer price. So, once the one year lock-in for near 57 per cent shares of the company ends next month, Zomato like sell-off trigger can be expected as category shareholders belonging to this 57 per cent may prefer to book loss and look at some better option.

5] Glenmark Life Sciences: Shares of this Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) manufacturer company got listed on Indian bourses on 6th August 2021 at a premium of ₹30 per share against its offer price of ₹720 per equity share. It has one year overhang of near 82.84 per cent stocks of the company, which is ending next month. The pharma stock is currently trading around 33 per cent below its IPO price and investors may book loss in the stock as we witnessed in Zomato shares after the end of one year lock-in.