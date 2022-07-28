Rolex Rings to CarTrade: One year lock-in of these 5 stocks to end soon4 min read . Updated: 28 Jul 2022, 09:28 AM IST
- One year lock-in of Tatva Chintan Pharma, Rolex Rings, Glenmark Life Sciences shares are soon going to end
Zomato share price has tumbled from ₹53.65 to ₹43.95 apiece levels, logging more than 18 per cent loss after the end of one year lock-in post listing. The food chain platform company's stock had a one year overhang of near 78 per cent of its total paid up capital that is now available for sale from Monday this week. Promoters, founders, employees and other shareholders who constitute this 78 per cent stake of the company are now allowed to exist and a good number of shareholders have offloaded their stake in the company as well.