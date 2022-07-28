Rolex Rings to CarTrade: One year lock-in of these 5 stocks to end soon

4] CarTrade Tech: Shares of this multi-channel auto platform provider company got listed on Indian bourses on 20th August 2021 at ₹18 per share discount against its offer price of ₹1618 apiece. In this near one year of listing, CarTrade shares have failed to give any profit to its allottees as it has made 52-week high of ₹1618 whereas it made 52-week low of ₹460. Currently, CarTrade stocks are trading at ₹673, which is much below its offer price. So, once the one year lock-in for near 57 per cent shares of the company ends next month, Zomato like sell-off trigger can be expected as category shareholders belonging to this 57 per cent may prefer to book loss and look at some better option.

