The Sensex and Nifty 50 retreated from their sharp intraday highs on Wednesday as investors booked profits at elevated levels. However, both benchmark indices remained firmly in positive territory, buoyed by continued foreign fund inflows and easing crude oil prices, helping domestic equities recover some of the losses incurred in the previous session.

Advertisement

At around 1:47 PM, the BSE Sensex was trading 1,272.59 points, or 1.54%, higher at 83,708.58, while the NSE Nifty 50 stood at 25,734.95, up 365 points, or 1.44

Earlier in the session, the Sensex had rallied 2,062.22 points, or 2.5%, to an intraday high of 84,498.21. The Nifty 50 had also surged 602 points, or 2.4%, to touch 25,951.65 before surrendering a portion of its gains.

The total market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies surged by over ₹2.2 lakh crore within minutes of Wednesday's opening bell, climbing to ₹5,11,97,090.27 crore from ₹5,09,75,499.68 crore on 23 November.

As the session progressed and benchmark indices pared some of their early gains, the combined market capitalisation stood at ₹5,10,80,534.84 crore. This represented an increase of approximately ₹1.05 lakh crore compared with the 23 November level.

Advertisement

Profit booking and weak global cues weigh on markets According to market analysts, the retreat from intraday highs was due to profit-booking following the sharp rally in early trade and a very weak global backdrop. The selling pressure was clearly there, with investors using the higher levels to exit rather than enter.

Sentiment was clearly under pressure as the Asian markets all delivered sharp declines. The Kospi was down 6.16%, the Nikkei 225 down 2.78%, the SSE Composite down 1.87% and the Hang Seng down 0.85%. The overnight losses on Wall Street also played a part, with the Nasdaq Composite down 1.48% and the S&P 500 down 0.50% on the day, although the Dow Jones was up 0.85%.

Nifty 50 faces resistance near 26,000; 25,500 crucial for recovery, says SBI Securities Sudeep Shah, Head of Technical and Derivatives Research at SBI Securities, said Indian equity markets witnessed a volatile session on Wednesday, with benchmark indices surrendering a significant portion of their early gains. The initial rally, driven by a recovery after Monday's sharp correction, encountered selling pressure at higher levels, particularly around the Nifty's 25,950–26,000 resistance zone.

Advertisement

He attributed the cautious sentiment to weakness across Asian markets and overnight selling in US technology stocks. After the recent rally, investors appear to be using higher levels to book profits and reduce exposure rather than build fresh long positions aggressively.

According to Shah, the price action indicates that the market is yet to establish a clear directional trend. While domestic fundamentals and foreign fund inflows are offering some support, global uncertainties and elevated volatility continue to keep traders cautious.

Going ahead, the Nifty 50 needs to sustain above 25,500 to retain hopes of a meaningful recovery, while 25,300 remains a crucial near-term support. A decisive move above 26,000 is required to improve the outlook. Until then, markets are likely to remain volatile, with stock-specific opportunities taking precedence over broad-based directional bets.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.