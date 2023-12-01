Mid- and small-cap realms were the real heroes of the November 2023 derivative expiry series, according to brokerage Nuvama Institutional Equities. The Nifty Midcap jumped a remarkable 12.6%, and the Small-Cap Index gained an even more remarkable 14.4%. These two indexes showed unwavering determination.

Every day saw them surpass expectations, prove their tenacity, and create an unavoidably compelling success story. Echoing the echoes of triumph, the indexes gracefully settled at record highs. This performance is noteworthy because it approaches the highest gains recorded following the February 2021 series, when the small-cap increased by 12.8% and the midcap soared by 12.7%, said the brokerage in its report.

On the whole, according to brokerage Nuvama Institutional Equities, the November 2023 derivative expiry series transpired as anything but usual. The beginning was marked by a general gloom that covered India's benchmarks, the Nifty Index and Nifty Bank, which were still suffering from a dismal October series. To further complicate matters, FIIs adopted noticeably bearish positions in index and single-stock futures (SSF).

However, in a surprising turn of events, high net-worth individuals (HNIs) and retail investors' unwavering faith emerged as the protagonist, shifting the balance of power in the market's favour. After a shaky start, the market rallied triumphantly over the next few days.

The Nifty Bank saw a 5.2% increase, closing at 44,482, while the Nifty Index saw a 6.8% gain, closing at 20,133. With gains of 12.6% and 14.4%, respectively, the midcap index and small-cap index stood out during this upward trajectory.

The sectoral indexes that saw the biggest gains in the November series were the FMCG Index (up 4.1%), PSU Bank Index (up 6.7%), Fin serv Index (up 6%), Pvt Bank Index (up 5.3%), Realty Index (up 24.8%), Pharma Index (up 10.9%), Auto Index (up 10%), Metals Index (up 9.7%), Media Index (up 8%), IT Index (up 7.8%), and FMCG Index (up 4.1%). No sector ended in the red.

"However, FPIs who were pulling out money in the first half, started to deploy in the latter half of month which surmounted to the $24 mn worth of inflows in November and now the net inflow from March till date totals to $13.3 bn. On the other hand, DIIs yet again continued to inject funds, nearing an impressive $1.7 bn. While the participation of HNIs and Retail investors is not officially reported, their influence on the market must have undoubtedly been significant," the brokerage said.

Outlook for December Series

Nuvama believes that the market's recent undertone and roll costs strongly indicate the possibility of new highs, and that it may be easy to reach 20,450. However, given the all-time high market and SSF position levels, providing precise targets immediately is difficult.

It will be crucial to monitor and adjust targets as necessary. This weekend's state election results should be volatile, offering chances to increase long bets on any market drops.

"In terms of sectors, we favour chemicals as a contrarian play due to evident long build-up and cash-led buying support. Realty may consolidate after a significant rally, prompting a gradual unwinding of existing long bets. Auto index momentum is expected to gain steam, warranting a continuation of long positions.

Within Banking, the overall positioning appears mixed. HDFC Bank could see 3-3.5% gains in the next few days, driven by FTSE Rejig wt up on Nov 15, resulting in a net inflow of USD 500 million," the brokerage said.

