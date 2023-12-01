Rollover Update: Mid- and small-cap indexes shine in November 2023 derivative expiry, says Nuvama
Mid- and small-cap indexes showed remarkable gains in the November 2023 derivative expiry series. The November 2023 derivative expiry series saw a surprising turn of events, with HNIs and retail investors' faith shifting the balance of power in the market's favour, as per brokerage, Nuvama.
Mid- and small-cap realms were the real heroes of the November 2023 derivative expiry series, according to brokerage Nuvama Institutional Equities. The Nifty Midcap jumped a remarkable 12.6%, and the Small-Cap Index gained an even more remarkable 14.4%. These two indexes showed unwavering determination.
