Rookie traders are calling it quits, and their families are thrilled

Trading exploded into the mainstream during the pandemic, when many Americans were stuck at home, flush with stimulus checks and eager to pass the time. New apps made it cheap and easy for newbies to trade from the comfort of their cellphone, and many found a sense of community on investing forums online. In 2021, rookie traders fueled a run-up in meme stocks that put hedge funds on their heels.

