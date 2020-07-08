Rossari Biotech IPO to open on 13 July, price band at 423- 425 per share

In fiscal 2020, the company's total revenues stood at ₹603.81 crore and net profit at ₹65.25 crore. Over the last three years, it has managed to clock a compounded annual growth rate of 41.65% for its revenues and a compounded annual growth rate of 60.27% for its profit after tax. The debt equity ratio of the company stood steady at 0.23 across fiscals 2018-2020.