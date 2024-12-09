Stock Market Today: Shares of Roto Pumps surged 13.5% in trade on Monday, December 09, to hit a three-month high of ₹320 apiece. The intraday rise also marks the largest increase for the stock in the past five months. The jump in the stock price follows the company's announcement that its subsidiary secured multiple orders for solar pumping solutions.

In an exchange filing on Saturday, Roto Pumps informed investors that its subsidiary, Roto Energy System, had received over 400 orders for its newly launched Solar Submersible Pumping Systems, branded "Roto Rudra." These orders, spanning Australia, South Africa, and the Indian states of Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra, are aimed at supporting agriculture, irrigation, and renewable energy projects.

In South Africa, the company said it will supply 100 units of advanced Helical Rotor and Centrifugal Pumps, equipped with 10-pole motor pump sets, controllers, and remote monitoring capabilities.

In Australia, Roto Rudra will provide 100 solar-powered pumping units for agriculture. The RSSH 1.2-C and RSSH 1.4-D models, operating at 1,000 Wp and 1,500 Wp, respectively, support irrigation, livestock, and gardening needs, with dynamic heads of up to 200 meters.

Domestically, Roto Rudra received two major orders from Chhattisgarh under the CREDA Schemes, including 100 units of the RSSH 2.0-C model, which delivers over 15,000 litres/day at a head of 90 meters. Maharashtra's order comprises 100 units of the RSSH 1.2-C model, capable of pumping 7,800 litres/day at 120 meters using 1,000 Wp Monoperc Solar Modules, as per the regulatory filing.

Commenting on the orders, Harish Chandra Gupta, Chairman and Managing Director of Roto Pumps said, “Roto Rudra is driving India's renewable water projects forward with its solar submersible pumps, delivering sustainable water solutions powered by clean energy.”

“This initiative aligns with our Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of enhancing India's solar capabilities, promoting energy efficiency, and contributing to the nation's green energy goals. By supporting Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra’s renewable energy goals, we are advancing sustainable water management and empowering communities reliant on efficient irrigation systems," he added.

Stock delivers 845% gain in 4 years After staying on the sidelines between August and November 2024, the stock rebounded in December, gaining 22% so far. From October 2022 to July 2024, the stock experienced a sharp rise, delivering an impressive 233% return to its shareholders.

Despite the recent correction, the stock is still up 845% over the past four years. Over the last decade, the shares have moved up from ₹7 to the current level of ₹314, resulting in a whopping gain of 4,385%.