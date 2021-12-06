Rout in Chinese internet stocks rolls on in Hong Kong

The three-year regulatory countdown suggests that some Chinese companies could be delisted from the U.S. as early as 2024, but Didi’s plans raise the prospect of some firms voluntarily doing the same before then for other reasons. The Chinese ride-hailing giant Friday said it intends to pursue a listing in Hong Kong, but didn’t say how it plans to do so or map out a time frame, creating uncertainty for public shareholders that in some cases are already sitting on substantial losses.