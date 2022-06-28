Route Mobile board to consider share buyback today. Details here2 min read . Updated: 28 Jun 2022, 10:37 AM IST
- Route Mobile buyback: Mid-cap company is going to consider the proposal for buyback of shares in its scheduled meeting today
Route Mobile buyback: The board of directors of mid-cap company Route Mobile is going to consider the proposal for buyback of shares in its scheduled meeting today. After an interim dividend of ₹3 per equity share paid in FY22, this will be the second opportunity for Route Mobile shareholders to gain from other than route Mobile share price appreciation.