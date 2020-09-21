Route Mobile makes stellar debut, list at 105% premium over issue price

In FY20, Route Mobile processed more than 30.31 billion billable transactions, and in the three months ended 2020, it processed more than 6.95 billion billable transactions. The company generated revenue from operations Rs504.9 crore, Rs844.6 crore, Rs956.2 crore and Rs309.6 crore in fiscal 2018, 2019 and 2020, and in the three months ended June 30, 2020, respectively.