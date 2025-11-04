Route Mobile Q2 Results: Firm reports loss of ₹19 crore vs profit a year ago; revenue growth flat

Route Mobile Limited, a prominent cloud communication platform service provider, has announced its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2026, ending September 30, 2025.

Advertisement

The company reported a revenue from operations of ₹1,119.42 crore, marking a slight increase from the ₹1,113.41 crore reported in the same quarter last year, according to an exchange filing.

Despite this growth in revenue, the company faced a significant decline in profitability, with a reported loss of ₹18.83 crore, a stark contrast to the ₹107.03 crore PAT recorded in Q2FY25.

The financial results, disclosed in a press release, highlight the challenges Route Mobile is facing in the current market environment. The company's Profit Before Tax (PBT) stood at ₹2.00 crore, down from ₹137.34 crore in the previous year. This decline is attributed to shifting carrier dynamics and competitive pressures, as noted by the company's Chairman, Mark James Reid. He emphasised the company's strategic focus on innovation and its diversified business model as key factors enabling Route Mobile to navigate these challenges and maintain momentum.

Advertisement

Sequential Performance In a comparative analysis of the company's performance between the first and second quarters of FY26, Route Mobile showed an increase in revenue from ₹1,050.83 crore in Q1FY26 to ₹1,119.42 crore in Q2FY26.

The Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, and Amortisation (EBITDA), excluding exceptional items, also improved, reaching ₹135.95 crore in Q2FY26 compared to ₹93.90 crore in Q1FY26. The company's EBITDA margin stood at 12.14%, reflecting its operational efficiency amidst the challenging market conditions.

Rajdipkumar Gupta, Managing Director and CEO of Route Mobile, praised the company's teams for their strong execution across key operational metrics and customer engagement. Gupta said, "We are successfully addressing evolving market dynamics, responding with agility and focus, and our differentiated strategy."

Advertisement

Despite the near-term headwinds, Route Mobile remains confident in its long-term strategy, as reiterated by its leadership. The company's commitment to innovation and strategic focus positions it to capture market opportunities and drive sustainable growth across its operations. As the company navigates the competitive landscape, it continues to prioritise delivering value to its stakeholders and maintaining its momentum in the global market.

Dividend Payout Route Mobile announced a dividend of ₹3 per share along with the Q2 results announcement. It has fixed November 10 as the record date for dividend payout.

"The Second Interim Dividend approved by the Board of Directors at its meeting held on Monday, November 3, 2025, will be paid to the shareholders within 30 days from the date of the declaration of the Interim Dividend," the company said.

Advertisement