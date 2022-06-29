Route Mobile announces share buyback: Price, size, key details to know2 min read . Updated: 29 Jun 2022, 11:33 AM IST
- Shares of Route Mobile plunged over 5% to ₹1,256 apiece on the BSE in Wednesday's early deals
Enterprise communications service provider Route Mobile's board has approved the buyback by the company of its fully paid-up equity shares at a price not exceeding ₹1,700 per equity share (Maximum Buyback Price) and for an aggregate amount not exceeding ₹120 crore (maximum buyback size), from the shareholders of the company, excluding promoters, promoter group and persons who are in control of the company.