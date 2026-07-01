Route Mobile share price jumps after partnership with Truecaller

Route Mobile share price jumped nearly 7% on Wednesday, 1 July, after the company announced a strategic partnership with Truecaller to expand the reach of its Business Messaging platform.
According to the company's exchange filing, the collaboration will enable enterprises to leverage Truecaller Business Messaging, allowing them to communicate with customers through secure, verified and interactive messages at scale. The partnership aims to help businesses deliver more trusted, seamless, and effective customer engagement.
The company said the integration combines Route Mobile's Communications Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) infrastructure with Truecaller's extensive user base and rich media messaging capabilities, enabling brands to engage customers through contextual messages that support images, videos and documents.
Commenting on the partnership, Tushar Agnihotri, CEO of Route Mobile, said the collaboration will help enterprises build trusted customer interactions and improve engagement by combining Route Mobile's global messaging infrastructure with Truecaller's communication platform.
According to the exchange filing, the partnership will provide businesses access to Truecaller's more than 500 million monthly active users globally. The platform supports both one-way and two-way communication and offers features such as verified business messaging, actionable hyperlinks, smart priority sticky notifications and read receipts, aimed at improving customer engagement and campaign effectiveness.
Route Mobile share price today opened at an intraday low of ₹519 per share on the BSE, and the stock touched an intraday high of ₹553 per share.
(more to come)