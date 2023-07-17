Route Mobile share price reverses early gains after hitting 52-week high on promoter stake sale news; check details1 min read 17 Jul 2023, 12:12 PM IST
Route Mobile's share price rose over 8% to a 52-week high after its promoters signed a share purchase agreement to sell their 57.56% stake. Proximus Opal will also make an open offer to purchase an additional 26% of Route Mobile's voting share capital.
Route Mobile share price rose over 8% to touch 52-week high following the announcement that its promoters had signed into a share purchase agreement with Belgian telecommunications operator Proximus Group - Proximus Opal S.A. / N.V. and Proximus S.A. to sell their whole 57.56% stake. Route Mobile shares opened at ₹1,634.80 apiece on BSE. The stock touched intra day high at ₹1,759.50 and low of ₹1571.85 apiece.
