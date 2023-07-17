Hello User
Route Mobile share price reverses early gains after hitting 52-week high on promoter stake sale news; check details

1 min read 17 Jul 2023, 12:12 PM IST Dhanya Nagasundaram

Route Mobile's share price rose over 8% to a 52-week high after its promoters signed a share purchase agreement to sell their 57.56% stake. Proximus Opal will also make an open offer to purchase an additional 26% of Route Mobile's voting share capital.

Route Mobile shares opened at 1,634.80 apiece on BSE.

Route Mobile share price rose over 8% to touch 52-week high following the announcement that its promoters had signed into a share purchase agreement with Belgian telecommunications operator Proximus Group - Proximus Opal S.A. / N.V. and Proximus S.A. to sell their whole 57.56% stake. Route Mobile shares opened at 1,634.80 apiece on BSE. The stock touched intra day high at 1,759.50 and low of 1571.85 apiece.

At 11:40 IST, Route Mobile's stock had given up all of its gains and was down more than 2%.

“The stock prices witnessed strong traction in morning session but the gains have been erased and infact prices have slipped into red as it is down more than 2.5% at the time of writing, The volume activity as well is very high. One needs to wait for prices to settle from volatility. AS of now prices have a key range of support around 1510 - 1530 whereas 1700 - 1750 is resistance," said Rajesh Bhosale - Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst, Angel One.

The promoters would sell entire 3.64 crore of their shares to Proximus for 1,626.4 per share, according to the exchange filing. A sum of 5,922.4 crore will be the total consideration for the same.

Following this transaction, Proximus Opal will make an open offer to purchase an additional 1.64 crore shares, or 26% of the increased voting share capital of Route Mobile, from the company's public shareholders. Subject to statutory approvals, the price of the open offer is similarly 1,626.4 per share, for a total consideration of 2,675 crore.

According to a statement to stock exchanges, some of the founding shareholders of Route Mobile will reinvest $336 million in Proximus Opal for as much as a 14.5% stake.

Morgan Stanley was the exclusive financial advisor to Proximus on this transaction.

According to Proximus, the acquisition makes the combined business the third-largest communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the world by messaging volumes. It would get access to newer, faster-growing regions like Latin America, Africa, and India with this purchase, which also enables it to "capture value from the ongoing, generative AI-based, revolutions in customer engagement."

In addition to continuing in his existing position, Rajdip Gupta, the CEO of Route Mobile, will also manage Proximus Group's CPaaS initiatives.

