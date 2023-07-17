“The stock prices witnessed strong traction in morning session but the gains have been erased and infact prices have slipped into red as it is down more than 2.5% at the time of writing, The volume activity as well is very high. One needs to wait for prices to settle from volatility. AS of now prices have a key range of support around 1510 - 1530 whereas 1700 - 1750 is resistance," said Rajesh Bhosale - Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst, Angel One.

