Stock Market Today: Route Mobile share price skyrocketed more than 11% in the morning trades on Thursday. Route Mobile announced that the company along with Proximus Global and Nokia partner to offer network APIs to help developers create enterprise applications

Route Mobile share price opened at ₹1024.05 on the BSE on Thursday, more than 2% higher than the previous days closing price of ₹1002.65. The route mobile share price thereafter skyrocketed to intraday highs of ₹1119.9, which meant gains of more than 11%

Route Mobile partnership details Route Mobile intimated the exchanges on Wednesday, 5 March 2025, post the market hours abut the Press Release issued by Belgacom International Carrier Services (“BICS”) titled-“Proximus Global and Nokia partner to offer network APIs to help developers create enterprise applications”.

BICS is a 100% subsidiary of Proximus Global S.A.; Proximus Global S.A. being the promoter company of Route Mobile Limited.

As per the release Proximus Global, among leading global digital communication firms combining the strengths of BICS, Telesign and Route Mobile, has announced that it will partner with Nokia to explore opportunities that utilize their respective strengths in network API solutions to support developers as they create new applications for enterprises.

The collaboration aims to expose Proximus Global and Nokia APIs on each other’s marketplaces, bridging the gap between the various industry segments and the telecom ecosystem.

As per the release Proximus Global’s network APIs will be exposed on Nokia’s Network as “Code platform with developer portal”, while Nokia will benefit from Proximus Global’s presence within the telco market to make its CAMARA and 5G APIs available globally.

The collaboration as per th company will enable enterprises and operators to leverage rapidly expanding API capabilities within a range of areas, including network slicing, a key enabler in 5G private networks, as well as fraud protection and other services.