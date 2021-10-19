Enterprise communication services firm Route Mobile on Monday posted around 28 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to ₹42 crore in the second quarter ended on September 30, 2021. The company had registered a profit of ₹32.72 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Route Mobile shares slipped 2% to ₹2,218 per share on the BSE in Tuesday's early deals. The stock has surged over 101% this year (year-to-date), giving multibagger return so far, whereas it is up around 210% in a year's period.

Speaking on Route Mobile share price outlook, Mudit Goel, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities said, "Route Mobile shares look positive on chart pattern. One can initiate momentum buy in this counter for the short-term target of ₹2430 maintaining stop loss at ₹2200 per share levels."

The consolidated revenue from operations of Route Mobile increased by around 15 per cent to ₹435 crore during the reported quarter from ₹377.5 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2020-21.

The UK was the top contributor in the company's overall revenue followed by India, Dubai, Nigeria and others. The company's segment revenue from the UK stood at ₹291.8 crore, India contributed ₹106 crore, Dubai ₹63.7 crore, Nigeria 29 crore and others ₹10.5 crore.

Route Mobile recently received shareholders approval to raise ₹2,000 crore through sale of securities. A majority of shareholders also approved to increase limits of foreign portfolio investments in the company.

Established in 2004, Route Mobile Limited is a cloud communications platform service provider, catering to enterprises, over-the-top (OTT) players and mobile network operators (MNO). The company is headquartered in Mumbai, India with a global presence in Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa, Europe and North America.

