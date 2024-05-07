Route Mobile share price tanks nearly 5% post Q4 results. Should you buy, sell or hold?
Route Mobile share price fell by 5% after a 9% decline in Q4 profits. Revenue remained stable between quarters. FY24 net profit increased by 17%. Q4 performance met expectations, with challenges in ILD business. Brokerage suggests 'BUY' with target price of ₹2,020.
Route Mobile share price plummeted by about 5% on Tuesday's session, following a 9% decline in Q4 profits to ₹95 crore. In the same time last year, the business recorded a net profit of ₹104.05 crore, according a BSE filing. Route Mobile share price today opened at ₹1,486.55 apiece on BSE, the stock touched an intraday low of ₹1,460.55 and an intraday high of ₹1,500.40.
