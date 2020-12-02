Route Mobile shares surge to new high

Route Mobile shares today surged as much as 5% to hit a new high of ₹1,162 as the stock continued to clock handsome gains since its listing in September. In late trade, Route Mobile shares however pared some gains and were trading nearly 2% higher.

A cloud communications platform service provider, Route Mobile's clientele includes enterprises, over-the-top (OTT) players, and mobile network operators.

Recently, Route Mobile had announced it has bagged a contract from Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) to deploy its SMS firewall platform across southern and western zones in India. Route Mobile would provide enhanced control and security over BSNL user's SMS traffic, subscriber protection and the monetisation of international SMS traffic terminating over their network.

Route Mobile had more than doubled its consolidated net profit at ₹32.7 crore for the September 2020 quarter. The company had posted a net profit of ₹13 crore for the same period last year.

The company saw its revenue from operations grow about 78 per cent to ₹349.3 crore in the quarter under review from ₹196.6 crore in the year-ago period.

Route Mobile is also eyeing two acquisitions in areas of conversational AI and virtual contact centre, and the process of "due diligence" is currently on, its CEO recently told Press Trust of India.

Route Mobile would also ramp up its presence in the US, with a full-fledged sales team, he said.