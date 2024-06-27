Route Mobile stock surges 17% to reach 30-month high, gains 24% in 5 sessions; what's behind the rally?
Route Mobile's shares hit a 30-month high at ₹1,930 apiece with a 17.3% gain, following a strategic partnership announcement between Proximus Group and Microsoft.
Route Mobile, a prominent provider of cloud communications platform services, experienced another exceptional day as its shares surged by 17.3% to reach a 30-month high of ₹1,930 apiece, taking the five-day gains to 24%.
