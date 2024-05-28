Royal India: This penny stock gained 2474% in 3 years, gave positive returns in all months this year; should you invest?
Royal India Corporation's stock has surged 2474% in 3 years, hitting a 52-week high of ₹23.95. It consistently hits upper circuits and has given positive returns in all months of 2024. However, it is trading under ESM: Stage 2 and GSM Stage 0.
Penny stock Royal India Corporation has given stellar returns to its investors in the long term. The stock has skyrocketed 2474 percent in the last three years from ₹0.93 in May 2021 to currently trade at its 52-week high of ₹23.95.
