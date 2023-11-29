Royal Orchid Hotels: Up only 2.5% in a year but Nuvama sees 63% upside going ahead – key reasons
On the back of in-line September quarter results, strong growth outlook, robust room additions, and high EBITDA, brokerage house Nuvama has retained its ‘buy’ call on hotel stock Royal Orchid Hotels (ROHL) with a target price of ₹498, indicating an upside of 63 percent.
