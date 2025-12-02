Mint Market
RPP Infra Projects share price to be in focus on Wednesday after securing ₹26 crore road widening order

RPP Infra Projects has secured a 26 crore order for road widening in Tamil Nadu, marking its second order win in a week. The company currently has 43 projects valued at 3,874 crore, despite facing significant stock price declines over the past year.

A Ksheerasagar
Published2 Dec 2025, 07:50 PM IST
RPP Infra Projects, engaged in construction across multiple infrastructure verticals, is likely to be in focus during Wednesday’s session, December 3, as the company wins another order.

According to a regulatory filing today, the company secured a 26 crore order from the Office of the Superintending Engineer (Highways) Construction and Maintenance, Tiruvannamalai Circle, Tamil Nadu.

The contract is for widening the Hogenakkal–Pennagaram–Dharmapuri–Thirupathur Road (SH-60) from two lanes to four lanes, which is to be completed within 12 months.

The company also stated that neither the promoter nor the promoter group companies have any interest in the entity that awarded the order. It further clarified that the order does not fall under related-party transactions.

This marks the second order win for the company, after it secured a 69.36 crore contract last week from the Office of the Superintending Engineer, Chennai Circle, Anna Salai. That order is for widening and improving the Thirumazhisai–Uthukottai Road (SH-50) from two lanes to four lanes.

In its Q2 earnings filing, the company said, “Our current order book as of date consists of 43 projects with an outstanding order value of 3,874 crore yet to be executed.”

Out of this 3,874.04 crore order book, new orders worth 1,851 crore awarded during the year are still in the initial stage. The company stated that its management is focusing on commencing these projects as early as possible.

RPP Infra Projects share price trend

The company’s shares have been under severe pressure from Dalal Street investors since August 2024, falling from 217 to the latest closing price of 107.30, a decline of over 50%.

In the current year alone, the shares have lost 45% of their value, marking the company’s biggest yearly drop since 2018, when it fell 57%. Although the stock has faced significant short-term pressure, its long-term performance remains intact, trading 168% higher over the last three years and 136% higher over the last five years.

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
 
RPP Infra Projects
