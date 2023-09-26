RPP Infra share price hits 52-week high, locked in 5% circuit on ₹482.37 crore order win2 min read 26 Sep 2023, 10:53 AM IST
RPP Infra share price hits 52-week high, up 5% on new order win worth ₹482.37 crore.
RPP Infra share price touched 52-week high and was locked in 5% upper circuit on Tuesday's session after the company bagged new orders worth ₹482.37 crores. RPP Infra Projects share price opened at ₹71.36 apiece on BSE.
