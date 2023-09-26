RPP Infra share price touched 52-week high and was locked in 5% upper circuit on Tuesday's session after the company bagged new orders worth ₹482.37 crores. RPP Infra Projects share price opened at ₹71.36 apiece on BSE. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company received a letter of acceptance for three new projects: Road and Drain Works-1 for CBR Project of CPCL at Nagapattinam, Tamilnadu at a contract price of ₹300.44 crores, and the order will be executed in 12 months.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here! {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Provision of Civil Works and Allied Services for Engine Test Facility along with Ancillary Work for GRTE at Rajankute, Bengaluru, Karnataka at a contract price of ₹90.18 crore, the order will be completed in 23 months.

Further, Thoothukudi Corporation - Construction of Storm Water Drain from Ponsubbiah Nagar to Loorthammalpur Main Road package 4 under ADB Tamilnadu Urban flagship investment Program-tranche 3 at a contract price of ₹16.88 crore, which will be executed in 12 months, according to the exchange filing.

The company in its filing also stated that a letter of approval for a new project, Twad- Improvement CWSS to Pudukkottai municipality, three town panchayats, and 15 wayside habitations in Pudukkottai district, Tamil Nadu, has been received by Sun Construction-RPP (JV). The project has a value of ₹74.87 crore.

On the technical front, RPP Infra stock price rose 77.7% and outperformed its sector by 25.2% in the past year.

According to analysts, RPP Infra stock price have experienced a significant increase with a 5% surge right at the opening on hitting upper circuit.

“Despite breaking out of the recent congestion zone, there is a notable lack of trading volume in this particular stock. Generally, it's advisable to steer clear of stocks that are trading in circuits with low volume. However, from a technical standpoint, considering the price breakout, there is a potential for the uptrend to extend towards the 79 mark. It's worth noting that a bullish gap established at 68, which could serve as a support level going forward," advised Rajesh Bhosale - Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst, Angel One.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!