RPP Infra upper circuit: RPP Infra Projects share price jumps 5% on ₹94-crore order win
RPP Infra Projects share price locked in 5% upper circuit limit, reaching ₹110 apiece during early trading on Tuesday. This substantial increase followed the company's recent acquisition of new contracts worth ₹94.13 crore.
