RPP Infra Projects share price locked in 5% upper circuit limit, reaching ₹ 110 apiece during early trading on Tuesday after company secured ₹ 94.13 crore order.

RPP Infra Projects share price locked in 5% upper circuit limit, reaching ₹110 apiece during early trading on Tuesday. This substantial increase followed the company's recent acquisition of new contracts worth ₹94.13 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to an exchange filing made on Monday, RPP Infra Projects disclosed that it had secured a letter of acceptance from the State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu Limited (SIPCOT). The contract entails the formation of northern, western, and eastern side internal roads (10.20 M & 30 M wide), the construction of RCC drains, RCC culverts, minor bridges, providing pipe causeway, and street light arrangements in SIPCOT Industrial Park, Shoolagiri, Hosur Phase IV.

Previously, in December, the company had received a letter of acceptance for three new orders. These included the construction of integrated storm water drain works in M1 & M2 components in the expanded areas of Greater Chennai Corporation Package 4, encompassing various streets in zone 12 & 14, with a contract price of ₹70.50 crore. Additionally, Package 5, covering various streets of zone 12 & 14, was contracted for ₹53.17 crore, and Package 8, covering various streets of zone 14, was contracted for ₹59.92 crore.

RPP is one of the leading and rapidly growing integrated EPC companies in India, with a well-diversified presence in highways, roads, and bridges, civil construction (water management), irrigation, mass & affordable housing, and power projects.

From April 2023 to January 2024, the company's shares surged from ₹39.80 to ₹146.30, marking a significant 267% increase. However, in February, profit booking occurred, resulting in a 27% correction. Nonetheless, over the past year, the stock has maintained a substantial gain of 178%.

The government’s continuous spending on infrastructure development, including on roads and highways, mass housing, water and irrigation, and power projects, continues to be a major growth driver for the company.

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!