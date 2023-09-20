RR Kabel share price lists at better-than-expected premium. Buy, hold or exit?2 min read 20 Sep 2023, 10:52 AM IST
RR Kabel share price opened on BSE at ₹1,179 apiece levels whereas on NSE, it listed at ₹1,180 apiece levels
Stock market today: RR Kabel shares listed at better-then-expected premium of 14 per cent against the issue price of ₹983 to ₹1,035 per equity share. RR Kabel share price opened on BSE at ₹1,179 apiece levels whereas on NSE, it listed at ₹1,180 apiece levels. This listing is better than the market expectations as both grey market and stock market experts had predicted 8-10 per cent listing premium for the allottees. After listing at 14 per cent premium, RR Kabel share price further went upside and went on to hit intraday high of ₹1,198 apiece on NSE while on BSE, it climbed to intraday high of ₹1,198.05 per share levels. However, profit booking soon triggered in the scrip and the stock went down to ₹1,143.10 on BSE and ₹1,136.80 on NSE.
