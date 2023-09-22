RR Kabel share price may see 15% upside: Prabhudas Lilladher initiates coverage with a Buy call2 min read 22 Sep 2023, 12:02 PM IST
Prabhudas Lilladher initiated coverage on RR Kabel shares with a ‘Buy’ call and a target price of ₹1,407 per share, valuing at 35x FY25 earnings. The target price on RR Kabel shares implies an upside of nearly 20% upside from Thursday’s closing price.
The latest stock market debutant RR Kabel received a rating boost from a domestic brokerage house soon after the listing. RR Kabel shares were listed on September 20 at a 14% premium to issue price. RR Kabel share price began trading at ₹1,179 on BSE and ₹1,180 on NSE as compared to the issue price of ₹1,035 per share.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started