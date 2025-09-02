₹0.05 to ₹1.98: Multibagger penny stock hits record high, hits upper circuit for 38th straight session

Multibagger penny stock Avance Technologies hit its upper price band on Tuesday. This is the 38th straight session when the penny stock has hit the upper price band. The stock has risen 209.38% in six months. 

Ujjval Jauhari
Published2 Sep 2025, 11:35 AM IST
Stock Market Today: ₹0.05 to ₹1.98: the Multibagger penny stock hit record high
Stock Market Today: ₹0.05 to ₹1.98: the Multibagger penny stock hit record high(Pixabay)

Stock Market Today: Multibagger penny stock Avance Technologies hit a record high during the intraday trade on Tuesday, September 2, as it jumped to its upper circuit limit of 2%. The penny stock hit its upper circuit limit for the 38th consecutive session in a row today.

Avance Technologies share price movement

Multibagger penny stock Avance Technologies share price opened at 1.98 on the BSE on Tuesday. At the time of opening, the Avance Technologies share price was 1.5% higher compared to the previous trading session's closing price of 1.95. 

The level of 1.98 happened to be the upper price band for the multibagger penny stock. Avance Technologies' share price also scaled record high levels on Tuesday.

 

Multibagger penny stock Avance Technologies' share price has been rising regularly and hitting the upper circuit limit since June 24, 2025. As a result, the stock has risen more than two-fold since then. 

The stock has given miltibagger returns to investors in both the short term and the long term. In the past six months, the penny stock has risen 209.38%. Meanwhile, it is up 125% on a year-to-date basis and 115% over a year.

Avance Technologies key developments

Avance Technologies Limited in July had announced an acquisition update as it signed a non-binding term sheet to acquire www.Excess2Sell.com, a B2B inventory liquidation marketplace.

With this development, Avance Technologies entered the underserved excess inventory disposal market, addressing a major concern in the retail industry: unsold inventory.

www.Excess2sell.com aims to connect manufacturers, distributors, and retailers with value-conscious buyers by providing a scalable platform for efficiently liquidating excess inventory.

The platform uses smart pricing algorithms and consumer information to optimise recovery value and provide high-quality products at discounted costs. Categories wherein it operates include technology, clothes, home goods, and leisure items.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or brokerage companies and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

