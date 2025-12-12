₹0.05 to ₹30: Penny stock turns multibagger - ₹1 lakh becomes ₹6 crore in five years

Penny stock turns multibagger: In a stunning wealth-creation story, penny stock Integrated Industries has delivered one of the most extraordinary multibagger returns in recent years. Over the past five years, the stock has skyrocketed 60,380%, rallying from just ₹0.05 to above ₹30. At this pace, an investment of ₹1 lakh five years ago would now be worth over ₹6 crore, highlighting an exceptional run for the small-cap counter.

The penny stock’s momentum has not been limited to the long term. Over the past month, Integrated Industries has gained 28%, after rising 63% in the last three months and 25% in the past six months. However, on a one-year basis, the stock has slipped around 6%, indicating bouts of volatility after its steep ascent.

According to BSE data, the company hit its 52-week high of ₹36.38 on December 9, 2024, while its 52-week low of ₹17 was recorded on September 12, 2025.

Integrated Industries: Key Developments Integrated Industries Limited—earlier known as Integrated Technologies Limited—recently notified shareholders that it will convene an Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) on January 3, 2026, via video conferencing. The notice, issued on December 11, 2025, outlines two significant resolutions: a large preferential allotment of warrants and a proposed change of company name.

Preferential Issue: 4.06 Crore Convertible Warrants The company is seeking approval to issue 4,06,00,000 warrants on a preferential basis. Each warrant is priced at ₹28.25, which includes a premium of ₹27.25, and is convertible into one equity share within 18 months of allotment.

At least 25% of the warrant price ( ₹7.06) must be paid upfront, with the remainder due upon conversion.

The proposed allotments include:

M.G Metalloy Private Limited – 2 crore warrants (Promoter Group)

Choice Strategic Advisors LLP – 1 crore warrants

Accufolio Risers LLP – 1 crore warrants

Divyashri Ravichandran – 6 lakh warrants

If all warrants are converted, promoter shareholding will increase to 53.13%, while public shareholding will stand at 46.87%.

Through this issuance, the company aims to raise ₹114.69 crore, of which ₹104.69 crore will support working capital needs. The remaining ₹10 crore is earmarked for general corporate purposes. Since the fundraise exceeds ₹100 crore, a SEBI-registered monitoring agency will oversee utilisation.

The second resolution seeks shareholder approval to rename the company Nurture Well Industries Limited. Necessary amendments to the Memorandum and Articles of Association will follow, with all official records updated after the Registrar of Companies grants approval.