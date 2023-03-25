₹0.2 to ₹69: Multibagger penny stock turns ₹1 lakh to ₹3.46 crore in 2 years2 min read . Updated: 25 Mar 2023, 08:13 AM IST
Multibagger stock: If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this penny stock six month ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹4.25 lakh today
Multibagger stock: Raj Rayon Industries shares are one of those multibagger stocks in India that yield astronomical returns in comparison to their cost. In fact, this small-cap penny stock went on to become a multibagger stock in last year as it surged from around ₹1.65 apiece to ₹69.20 apiece, delivering around 4,100 per cent return to its positional investors. However, those investors who believe in long term holding once convinced about the business and its sustainability, they have earned even more. In last two years, this multibagger penny stock has ascended from ₹0.20 to ₹69.20 apiece levels, delivering around 3,45,000 per cent return to its loyal investors.
