Multibagger stock: Raj Rayon Industries shares are one of those multibagger stocks in India that yield astronomical returns in comparison to their cost. In fact, this small-cap penny stock went on to become a multibagger stock in last year as it surged from around ₹1.65 apiece to ₹69.20 apiece, delivering around 4,100 per cent return to its positional investors. However, those investors who believe in long term holding once convinced about the business and its sustainability, they have earned even more. In last two years, this multibagger penny stock has ascended from ₹0.20 to ₹69.20 apiece levels, delivering around 3,45,000 per cent return to its loyal investors.

Raj Rayon Industries share price history

This multibagger penny stock has remained under base building mode for last one month, losing around 10 per cent in this time. However, in year-to-date (YTD) time, this multibagger stock has appreciated from ₹36.90 to ₹69.20 per share levels, delivering to the tune of 85 per cent return to its shareholders. In last six months, this multibagger small-cap stock has ascended from ₹16.20 to ₹69.20 apiece levels, giving around 325 per cent return to its shareholders. In last one year, this multibagger stock has ascended from ₹1.65 to ₹69.20 per share levels, logging around 4,100 per cent rise in this time. Similarly, in last two years, this penny stock has skyrocketed from ₹0.20 to ₹69.20 levels, logging 3,45,000 per cent rise in this time.

Impact on investment

Taking cue from Raj Rayon Industries share price history, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock one month ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹90,000 in this time. However, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger penny stock at the beginning of new year 2023, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.85 lakh in YTD time. If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock six month ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned into ₹4.25 lakh today. Likewise, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this penny stock one year ago, its ₹1 lakh would have become ₹42 lakh today.

Similarly, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock two years ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹3.46 crore today, provided the investor had remained invested in this stock throughout this period.

This multibagger penny stock is available for trade on both NSE and BSE. The multibagger stock ended on Friday with a trade volume of 1,505 on NSE, which means the stock is a low float stock. Its market cap is ₹3,848 crore. The small-cap multibagger stock's 52-week low is ₹1.60 apiece whereas its 52-week high is ₹89.75 apiece on NSE.